Pillar Price Hits $0.0187 on Top Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Pillar has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Pillar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. Pillar has a market cap of $4.84 million and $6,457.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00044948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.67 or 0.04814779 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002670 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054426 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.