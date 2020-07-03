Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (PCK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 3rd

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.
Shares of PCK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. 189,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,658. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $10.37.
About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II
