Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 3rd

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 55.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:PCQ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. 40,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,280. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

