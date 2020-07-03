PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 10th

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.08. 58,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,899. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $13.09.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.