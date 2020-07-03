Pimco Municipal Income Fund (PMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 10th

Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.
Shares of NYSE PMF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.63. 91,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,635. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75. Pimco Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.85.
