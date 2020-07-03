Pimco Municipal Income Fund (PMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 10th

Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE PMF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.63. 91,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,635. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75. Pimco Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

