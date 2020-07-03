Pirate Chain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $89,761.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $4.25 million and $89,761.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.69 or 0.01698937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00169143 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00052791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00109151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 160,788,866 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

