PIXEL (PXL) Price Tops $0.0123 on Top Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $455,705.02 and approximately $832,684.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,127.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.27 or 0.02424316 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.00681523 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

