PIXEL (PXL) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $465,546.81 and $736,391.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,067.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.66 or 0.02433479 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00681576 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000497 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.