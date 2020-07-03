Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Research Coverage Started at TD Securities

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PAA. Bank of America downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Plains All American Pipeline from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.49. 3,915,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,345,722. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

