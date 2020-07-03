Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Trading Up 50%

Playfair Mining Ltd (CVE:PLY) was up 50% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 1,475,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 804% from the average daily volume of 163,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.

About Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY)

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. The company explores for tungsten and gold. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in Ox Mountain Gold property located in County Sligo, Ireland.

