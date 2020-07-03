Po.et Achieves Market Cap of $6.59 Million (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Po.et has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Po.et token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Po.et has a market cap of $6.59 million and $160,663.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00044948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.67 or 0.04814779 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002670 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054426 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002406 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official website is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

