PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

PolyOne (NYSE:POL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on POL. ValuEngine raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PolyOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

PolyOne stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. PolyOne has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $37.33.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PolyOne will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 24,667.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 242,480 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 48,396 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

