Poseidon Network (QQQ) Reaches Market Cap of $26.72 Million

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Poseidon Network token can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Hotbit. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $26.72 million and $175,894.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00212517 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001622 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000161 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Poseidon Network Token Profile

QQQ is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,152,875,408 tokens. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

Poseidon Network Token Trading

Poseidon Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

