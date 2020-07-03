Power Ledger (POWR) Market Cap Tops $36.14 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for about $0.0854 or 0.00000936 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $36.14 million and $3.63 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00045309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.92 or 0.04852620 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054808 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002426 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger is a token. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,785,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,063,633 tokens. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

