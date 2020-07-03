PRIZM Hits 24 Hour Volume of $245,548.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 15% against the dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $30.18 million and approximately $245,548.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,063.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.53 or 0.02433183 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00681486 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000472 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004281 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,757,731,894 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.