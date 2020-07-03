Prometeus (PROM) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Prometeus token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $928,168.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.01697025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00169150 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00109662 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

Prometeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

