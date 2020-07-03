Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.15.

PB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

PB stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $57.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,755. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.66. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

