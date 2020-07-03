Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) to announce $180,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $250,000.00. Prothena posted sales of $170,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $890,000.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $45.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative net margin of 10,452.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of PRTA stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 290,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,627. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 21.05 and a quick ratio of 21.05. Prothena has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $420.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1,429.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Prothena by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Prothena by 58.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

