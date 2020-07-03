Proton Token (PTT) Market Cap Tops $495,868.14

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $495,868.14 and approximately $101,954.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Proton Token has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.96 or 0.04964623 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00020287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00054449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

About Proton Token

Proton Token (PTT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,281,000,322 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

