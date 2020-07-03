PTON (PTON) Hits Market Capitalization of $270,481.91

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. PTON has a total market cap of $270,481.91 and $33.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PTON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex. During the last week, PTON has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.01706463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00168966 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00108437 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

