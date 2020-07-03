QASH Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, QASH has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $11.25 million and approximately $175,437.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can now be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, GOPAX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.15 or 0.01718578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00169100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00108862 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Liquid, Gate.io, IDEX, Huobi, Hotbit, GOPAX, LATOKEN and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

