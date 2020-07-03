QCash Market Capitalization Tops $65.09 Million (QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, QCash has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. QCash has a market cap of $65.09 million and approximately $115.47 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QCash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.52 or 0.01712227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00169077 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00108721 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QCash Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for QCash is www.zb.cn

Buying and Selling QCash

QCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.