QuadrantProtocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $241,070.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $608,810.97 and approximately $241,070.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.42 or 0.01713083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00168940 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00108667 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

