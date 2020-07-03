Qualigen (NASDAQ:QLGN) Shares Gap Down to $4.57

Qualigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $4.57. Qualigen shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 2,446,800 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $8.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.52.

Qualigen (NASDAQ:QLGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

