Quantstamp (QSP) Hits Market Cap of $13.21 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $13.21 million and $319,749.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00045309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.92 or 0.04852620 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054808 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

QSP is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

