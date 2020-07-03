Quantstamp Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.59 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $14.59 million and $517,130.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $444.96 or 0.04898815 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00020614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantstamp Token Trading

