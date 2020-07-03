Quantum Resistant Ledger Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.37 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $8.37 million and approximately $136,355.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001280 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and Liqui. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006156 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002245 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00015478 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00018371 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.42 or 0.01656111 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 71,512,802 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, Tidex, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.