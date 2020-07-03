Quark Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,043.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Quark has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $1,043.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 265,065,180 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

