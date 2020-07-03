Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Gap Up to $1.63

Shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.57, but opened at $1.63. Qudian shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 2,378,900 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Qudian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.33 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Qudian in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Qudian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $509.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($3.56). The firm had revenue of $135.28 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qudian Inc – will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Qudian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the first quarter worth $31,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth $31,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Qudian by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

