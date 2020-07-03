QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $232,152.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00045324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $443.40 or 0.04860518 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054797 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00017008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002431 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

