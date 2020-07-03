Quiztok One Day Volume Reaches $886,741.00 (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Quiztok token can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Quiztok has a total market cap of $352,728.54 and approximately $886,741.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054211 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,337,119 tokens. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

Buying and Selling Quiztok

Quiztok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

