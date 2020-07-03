Raise 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14,315.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Raise token can now be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges. Raise has a total market capitalization of $529,427.25 and approximately $14,315.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raise has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.01710139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00170374 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00053091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00109948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Raise

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,750,611 tokens. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

