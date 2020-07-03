Raise (RAISE) Price Hits $0.0312 on Exchanges

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Raise has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Raise token can now be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. Raise has a market cap of $428,365.43 and $10,013.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.65 or 0.01714731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00169082 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00052826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00108613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Raise

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,750,611 tokens. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

