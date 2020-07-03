Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Receives $6.80 Average PT from Analysts

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays lowered Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Ranger Energy Services stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. 15,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.27.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNGR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 26.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

