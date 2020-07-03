Rate3 Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $87,323.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, HADAX, Bibox and BitForex. During the last week, Rate3 has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $742,416.37 and $87,323.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045002 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $444.45 or 0.04891434 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00020818 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002392 BTC.

About Rate3

RTE is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DEx.top, Hotbit, DDEX, HADAX, FCoin, Bibox, Coinrail, ABCC, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

