Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 1.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $1,087,000. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 40.4% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,605,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 749,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,848,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 429,759 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 104.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 478,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 244,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 227,344 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RYAM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 424,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,866. The stock has a market cap of $177.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 4.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $6.28.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

