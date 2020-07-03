Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sanofi (SAN)

Sanofi (EPA: SAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/25/2020 – Sanofi was given a new €103.00 ($115.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Sanofi was given a new €101.00 ($113.48) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Sanofi was given a new €105.00 ($117.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Sanofi was given a new €106.00 ($119.10) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Sanofi was given a new €101.00 ($113.48) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Sanofi was given a new €103.00 ($115.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Sanofi was given a new €105.00 ($117.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Sanofi was given a new €105.00 ($117.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Sanofi was given a new €106.00 ($119.10) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Sanofi was given a new €107.00 ($120.22) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2020 – Sanofi was given a new €105.00 ($117.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2020 – Sanofi was given a new €103.00 ($115.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Sanofi was given a new €103.00 ($115.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Sanofi was given a new €101.00 ($113.48) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Sanofi was given a new €106.00 ($119.10) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Sanofi was given a new €103.00 ($115.73) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Sanofi was given a new €106.00 ($119.10) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SAN traded down €0.96 ($1.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €91.00 ($102.25). 1,212,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €89.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €87.67. Sanofi SA has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($70.89) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($104.46).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.