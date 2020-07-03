Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Docusign (DOCU)

Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/2/2020 – Docusign had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Docusign is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Docusign had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $100.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/23/2020 – Docusign had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Docusign is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

6/13/2020 – Docusign was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/6/2020 – Docusign was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/5/2020 – Docusign had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Docusign had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Docusign had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Docusign had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Docusign had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $133.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Docusign had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Docusign had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $90.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Docusign had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $150.00 to $168.00.

6/4/2020 – Docusign had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $113.00 to $150.00.

5/29/2020 – Docusign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

5/28/2020 – Docusign had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2020 – Docusign was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/27/2020 – Docusign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

5/22/2020 – Docusign had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $122.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Docusign had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Docusign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

5/21/2020 – Docusign had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $85.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Docusign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

5/14/2020 – Docusign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

5/13/2020 – Docusign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

5/7/2020 – Docusign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

5/6/2020 – Docusign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of Docusign stock traded up $12.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.99. 13,172,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,065,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.59.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Docusign’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.87, for a total value of $1,290,967.86. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 117,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,330,432.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total value of $2,755,874.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,543.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 131,244 shares of company stock worth $18,025,109. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter worth about $2,242,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 3,033.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 500.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

