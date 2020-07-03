ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $35.07 million and approximately $75,508.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.43 or 0.00731212 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029672 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.38 or 0.01952498 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00018893 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00191177 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00151336 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007810 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,110.67 or 1.00285355 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Crex24, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bisq, YoBit, Upbit and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

