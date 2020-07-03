Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.38.

Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,403. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $787.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Fred Matera bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 51,048 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 193,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 61,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

