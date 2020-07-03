Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price objective dropped by UBS Group from $136.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

Shares of RGA opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.98. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,886,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,839,000 after purchasing an additional 134,221 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,263,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,277,000 after buying an additional 243,691 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,644,000 after buying an additional 251,317 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 888,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,932,000 after buying an additional 117,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,166,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

