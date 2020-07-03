Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTOKY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of RTOKY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.84. 37,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,505. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

