Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Replimune Group posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Replimune Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 795,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Replimune Group stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 108,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,104. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $26.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 14.68, a current ratio of 14.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $815.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 3.36.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

