Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Coupa Software (COUP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP):

7/1/2020 – Coupa Software is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at FBN Securities from $175.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $245.00 to $322.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $235.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Coupa Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coupa Software Inc. provides cloud-based spend management platform which connects organizations with suppliers. Coupa Software Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, United States. “

6/22/2020 – Coupa Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coupa Software Inc. provides cloud-based spend management platform which connects organizations with suppliers. Coupa Software Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, United States. “

6/18/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Coupa Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $267.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coupa Software Inc. provides cloud-based spend management platform which connects organizations with suppliers. Coupa Software Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, United States. “

6/15/2020 – Coupa Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coupa Software Inc. provides cloud-based spend management platform which connects organizations with suppliers. Coupa Software Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, United States. “

6/10/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $166.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $229.00 to $249.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $140.00 to $242.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $136.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Coupa Software is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Coupa Software had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

6/2/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2020 – Coupa Software was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $198.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $229.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.79. 1,128,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,254. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of -215.40 and a beta of 1.50. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $294.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $525,131.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,561.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $219,164.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,871 shares of company stock worth $47,490,478. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Coupa Software by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Coupa Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

