Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) recently:

7/2/2020 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/1/2020 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/30/2020 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

6/29/2020 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/27/2020 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/26/2020 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

6/23/2020 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $18.00 to $24.00.

6/5/2020 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/21/2020 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/13/2020 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded up $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $21.45. 52,408,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,255,906. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,700.42% and a negative return on equity of 166.85%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $28,463.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 827,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $286,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

