Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI):

7/2/2020 – Renewable Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

6/30/2020 – Renewable Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/25/2020 – Renewable Energy Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Renewable Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/24/2020 – Renewable Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/10/2020 – Renewable Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/28/2020 – Renewable Energy Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $34.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Renewable Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/7/2020 – Renewable Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of REGI stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $23.74. 430,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,286. The stock has a market cap of $934.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.45. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $474.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.70 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 18.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $728,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $217,959.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,626.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,159 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 436,208 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 106,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares in the last quarter.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

