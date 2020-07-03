Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/29/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

6/23/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,920 ($23.63) price target on the stock.

6/22/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a GBX 1,840 ($22.64) price target on the stock.

6/22/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Oddo Securities from GBX 1,760 ($21.66) to GBX 1,840 ($22.64). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

6/12/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 2,060 ($25.35) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

5/20/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,920 ($23.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 2,060 ($25.35) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,920 ($23.63). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,750 ($21.54) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 2,060 ($25.35) price target on the stock.

GSK stock traded up GBX 12.20 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,649.60 ($20.30). The company had a trading volume of 4,815,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,328.19 ($16.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,857 ($22.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26. The company has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,651.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,661.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 31.10 ($0.38) by GBX 6.60 ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11381.5620093 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 71.03%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley bought 28 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,536 ($18.90) per share, for a total transaction of £430.08 ($529.26).

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

