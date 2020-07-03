Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rev Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Rev Group posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rev Group.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REVG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rev Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Rev Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rev Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.53.

NYSE REVG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.13. 217,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,533. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. Rev Group has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $386.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rev Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,065,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rev Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Rev Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Rev Group by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

