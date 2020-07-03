Revain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.25 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges including BitFlip, BTC-Alpha, Kuna and C-CEX. Revain has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.01697025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00169150 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00109662 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 479,271,051 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official website is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OKEx, Kucoin, BitForex, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Kuna, Mercatox, BitFlip, C-CEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

