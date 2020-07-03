Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.97. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $63.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.