Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.
Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.97. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $63.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Rio Tinto Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
